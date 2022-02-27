After brief big-league debut last year, Tigers OF Jacob Robson hungry for more

Lakeland, Fla. — The tattoo on his left arm reads, nosce te ipsum, which translated from Latin means, “know thyself.”

Sometimes a piece of body art cuts right to the core of a person.

“That means a lot to me,” Tigers outfielder Jacob Robson said after spending Sunday morning running through a battery of hitting and defensive drills on the back fields of Joker Marchant Stadium. “Because if you don’t know yourself, then you are not going to be able to interact with the world.”