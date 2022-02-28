Often doubted, never deterred, OF Eric De La Rosa gains traction in Tigers' system

Lakeland, Fla. — You should have seen Eric De La Rosa tearing up the west coast JUCO circuit in 2018. The kid was unbelievable. Long, lanky, hitting right-handed in the three-hole for Grossmont College, a ridiculously high leg kick, just turning and burning on any pitch in the strike zone.

And doing damage. Rickey Henderson-type damage. He produced 133 total bases, 14 homers and 60 RBIs in 188 plate appearances. He also, because he could, stole 24 bases. Raw, yes. Skinny, about 170 pounds on a 6-4 frame, yes. But talented, hell yes.