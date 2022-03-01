Paint over power: Tigers' RHP Garrett Hill mastering the true art of pitching

Lakeland, Fla. — Imagine the fun they could have had back at Santa Rosa (California) Junior College back in the day.

Garrett Hill and his twin brother Evan pitched for the Bearcubs. Garrett, who finished last season with the Tigers’ Double-A affiliate in Erie, is right-handed and Evan pitched left-handed. Imagine the coach filling out the lineup, writing “Hill” in the pitcher’s spot and letting the other team figure out on the fly whether to stack their lineup with left- or right-handed hitters.