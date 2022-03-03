Turnbull 2.0: Tigers' hurler 'feeling great' as Tommy John recovery drags on

Lakeland, Fla. — It was almost like a scene from a bad movie.

One minute Spencer Turnbull was at the pinnacle of his career, throwing a no-hitter in Seattle on May 18, and the next minute, poof — gone. Never heard from again.

That might seem a bit dramatic, but it had to feel that way to Turnbull, who walked off the mound in Chicago June 4 with right forearm pain, had Tommy John surgery 25 days later and hasn’t pitched since.