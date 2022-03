Lakeland, Fla. — Tarik Skubal hadn’t booked his flight yet, but he was ready.

After negotiations between the players and owners lasted throughout the day Sunday, the Tigers’ 25-year-old left-hander did what he always does on the last day of the offseason, he spent one last night with his family – which has been expanded since last offseason – and started getting his bags backed to head to Lakeland.