Bahama breeze: Tigers RHP Chavez Fernander fast-tracking up the chain

Lakeland, Fla. — By the end of this week, there will be some 165 players crammed into the minor league clubhouse at Tiger Town, filling up the five fields behind Joker Marchant Stadium.

The 62-player minicamp will bloat into the Tigers’ full minor league spring training. Already on Monday the invasion of gray-shirted young hopefuls had begun, with a large group of Latin-born players going through orientation.