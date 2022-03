Lakeland, Fla. — Nah, that wasn’t going to fly. Not even in a controlled scrimmage between two minor-league minicamp squads.

Phillies right-hander Nick Duron, pitching in the eighth inning of a 10.5-inning slog Tuesday in Clearwater, struck out Tigers’ infield prospect Colt Keith. As Keith was walking back to the dugout, Duron had the temerity to yell, “Sit the (bleep) down.”