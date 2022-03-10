With Tigers' Opening Day canceled, what happens if you bought tickets?

Detroit — Fans who bought tickets to the Tigers' home opener still will have tickets for Opening Day.

We just don't know when Opening Day will be.

As Major League Baseball and the players' association continue to negotiate the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement, the second week of the regular season was canceled Wednesday night. That means the Tigers' first home series, against the Chicago White Sox, from April 8-10, and the second, against the Boston Red Sox, from April 11-13.

The Tigers announced Wednesday night that fans who bought tickets to Opening Day, Friday, April 8, will automatically have those tickets pushed back to the new opener, which remains TBA.

"We are disappointed in this news and know that you are, too," the Tigers wrote in a message to fans on Facebook on Wednesday night after commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancellation of the second week of games. "Everyone is committed to finding common ground to get the season started, and we look forward to seeing you back at the ballpark."

The Tigers said any fans who purchased tickets and have questions can email tickets@tigers.com.

A week ago, Manfred canceled the first week of the regular season, which included two road series for the Tigers, at the Seattle Mariners (March 31-April 3) and Oakland A's (April 4-6). The next week of games was nixed Wednesday night; despite signs that a deal was close, the parties continued to battle over the competitive balance tax and prospects of an international player draft.

The players have been locked out since Dec. 2, MLB's first work stoppage since the mid-1990s. Spring training is under way with minor-league players not on major-league teams' 40-man rosters.

