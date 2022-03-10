Players who stood out and other observations from Tigers minor-league minicamp
Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
Lakeland, Fla. — Perhaps the most written-about minor league minicamp in Tigers history ended in the rain Thursday afternoon on the back fields at Joker Marchant Stadium. The killing blow, as it turned out, was a line drive, opposite-field home run by outfielder Jacob Robson in the top of the ninth — umpires and club officials waving off the rest of the inning before he even crossed home plate.