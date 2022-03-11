Tigers' new spring training schedule features 18 games, last five in April

Lakeland, Fla. — Major League Baseball has rejiggered the Grapefruit League schedule, adding games lost to the lockout to the first week of April.

The Tigers will play 18 games between March 18 and April 5 in a six-team pod with the Phillies, Pirates, Yankees, Blue Jays and Orioles. The regular season opener is April 8 at Comerica Park against the White Sox.

Here are the home dates at Joker Marchant Stadium: March 18 Phillies, March 21 Blue Jays, March 23 Pirates, March 24 Yankees, March 26 Phillies, March 28 Yankees, April 1 Yankees, April 2 Orioles, April 4 Blue Jays.

Road dates: March 19 at Bradenton (Pirates), March 20 at Tampa (Yankees), March 22 at Clearwater (Phillies), March 25 at Dunedin (Blue Jays), March 27 at Sarasota (Orioles), March 30 at Clearwater (Phillies), March 31 at Dunedin (Blue Jays), April 3 at Clearwater (Phillies), April 5 at Tampa (Yankees).

There is league-wide off day on March 29.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com