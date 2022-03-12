Henning: Tigers' Riley Greene measures up as new center-field centerpiece

Lynn Henning

Special to The Detroit News

Included in that re-design of the Tigers’ up-the-middle corps in 2022 is a 21-year-old center fielder who just about everyone expects will start on Opening Day.

Riley Greene.

What hasn’t yet been determined, and cannot be measured fully until he offers game-day evidence, is how a man 6-foot-3, and north of 200 pounds, will fare defending ground as deep and broad as exists at Comerica (National) Park.