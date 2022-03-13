For Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, another ring would be perfect bookend to brilliant career

Lakeland, Fla. — Miguel Cabrera was all smiles as he walked toward the indoor batting cages on the back fields of Joker Marchant Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s been a long offseason,” he said. “Thank God we are here. It’s time to go.”

It’s been a minute since Cabrera could talk about the Tigers having a chance to compete and mean it. But with the addition of shortstop Javier Báez, veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and catcher Tucker Barnhart, plus the energetic presence of rookies Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, the big man, entering his age-39 season, seems genuinely fired up for 2022.