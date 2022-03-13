TIGERS

For Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, another ring would be perfect bookend to brilliant career

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News

Lakeland, Fla. — Miguel Cabrera was all smiles as he walked toward the indoor batting cages on the back fields of Joker Marchant Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s been a long offseason,” he said. “Thank God we are here. It’s time to go.”

Tigers first baseman and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera walks out to the practice fields during the first official report day of spring training Sunday in Lakeland, Florida.

It’s been a minute since Cabrera could talk about the Tigers having a chance to compete and mean it. But with the addition of shortstop Javier Báez, veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and catcher Tucker Barnhart, plus the energetic presence of rookies Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson, the big man, entering his age-39 season, seems genuinely fired up for 2022.

