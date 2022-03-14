With his money pitch back in his tool kit, Tigers' Casey Mize ready to go next level

Lakeland, Fla. — Casey Mize, firmly established as an integral member of the Tigers’ starting rotation, thought he’d be as relaxed as he’d ever been coming into a spring camp.

After all, it’s his fourth one since the Tigers took him with the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft. He made his big-league debut in 2020 and went to the post 30 times last season. A couple month shy of his 25th birthday and he’s darn-near a veteran already.