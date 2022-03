Lakeland, Fla. — Casey Mize, who aspires to be the Tigers’ union rep one day, was plugged into the negotiations all through the lockout.

“I kept on board with Matty,” Mize said. “I wanted to be in the loop on all of that. There was a ton of conversation.”

Wait. Matty? As in Matthew Boyd? The former Tigers’ player rep who is now a former Tiger?