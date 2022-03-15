Two recently retired former Tigers join MLB Network as studio analysts

Let's see if Alex Avila shaves more or less in his new job than he did during his playing days, when he always wore at least a 5-o'clock shadow.

Avila and fellow former Tiger Cameron Maybin officially joined MLB Network on Tuesday, and they'll be studio analysts throughout the 2022 season.

Both Avila and Maybin retired after the 2021 season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex and Cameron to the team,” Marc Caiafa, MLB Network senior vice president of production, said in a statement. “When they announced their retirements this offseason, we jumped at the chance to bring them aboard.

"Having their fresh-off the-field perspective will most certainly add to our studio programming."

Avila, 35, played 13 seasons in the major leagues, mostly with the Tigers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 draft out of Alabama — over the objections of then-assistant GM Al Avila, Alex's father, who wanted nothing to do with the idea of nepotism. He was the starting catcher on the last four Tigers playoff teams, including the 2012 team that went to the World Series, and was the starting catcher for the American League All-Star team in 2011. He signed with the Chicago White Sox in 2016, then re-signed with the Tigers in 2017, before father traded his son to the Chicago Cubs for Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Parades. He finished his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals.

Maybin, 34, was a first-round pick, 10th overall, by the Tigers out of high school in 2005 and debuted in the major leagues in 2007, homering in his second career game against Roger Clemens at Yankee Stadium. That offseason, he was traded to the then-Florida Marlins in a mega trade that also included pitching prospect Andrew Miller and netted the Tigers Miguel Cabrera. Maybin, an outfielder, went on to play 15 seasons, with the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and New York Mets. He also had stints with Detroit, in 2016 and 2020.

Avila joined MLB Network as a guest analyst during the 2021 postseason.

"Baseball has been such a big part of my life and joining MLB Network is an incredible opportunity to stay close to the game I love so much,” Avila said. “I am looking forward to getting into the studio and sharing unique player insight into what is happening on the diamond.”

Maybin participated in MLB Network's "MLB Tonight: A Conversation" in January. Maybin also recently signed on to Marquee Sports Network as a studio analyst for Cubs broadcasts.

“Like any former player making the transition to the next phase of their professional life, there is the unknown, but landing at MLB Network ... is exactly where I want to be," Maybin said.

