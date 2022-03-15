Tigers' Tucker Barnhart says recommitting to switch-hitting is a priority, not a gag
Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
Lakeland, Fla. — Tucker Barnhart had the media scurrying to his Baseball-Reference page Tuesday morning.
After taking a couple of rounds of early batting practice hitting left-handed, he hopped over to the other side of the plate and took a few more rounds hitting right-handed.
What’s going on here? Quick check, yep, he’s listed as a left-handed hitter. So he was just messing around?