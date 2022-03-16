Tigers notebook: Well-traveled catcher Ryan Lavarnway keeps grinding after 23 call-ups
Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
Lakeland, Fla. — For a minute there, the conversation with well-traveled catcher Ryan Lavarnway threatened to morph into a standup bit.
Hey, did you go to Yale?
“I did,” he said. “Got the T-shirt.”
How many teams have you been on now?
“This is my 11th uniform and 13th team on paper,” he said. “In the offseason of 2014 I got put on waivers and picked up a couple of times (Dodgers and Cubs). Didn’t get a T-shirt.”