Veteran Wily Peralta, reliever Andrew Chafin added for pitching depth

Lakeland, Fla. — The Tigers have added two more contestants to the battle for starting pitching depth.

Veteran Wily Peralta, who finished last season in the Tigers' rotation, agreed to a minor league deal with the club.

It’s not clear when he will arrive to camp.

Peralta, who will turn 33 on May 8, went 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts for the Tigers last season.

The Tigers also signed lefty reliever Andrew Chafin to a two-year, $12 million contract.

An eight-year veteran, Chafin has a 12-17 career record with a 3.30 ERA.

chris.mccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky