Free-agent market drying up, trade options fading, but Tigers' Al Avila still on the hunt

Lakeland, Fla. — Tigers general manager Al Avila said he hasn’t give up on finding a veteran starting pitcher to compete for the fifth spot in the rotation, but time and suitable options are becoming scarce.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s thinning out a little bit,” he said Thursday, his first extended media conference of the spring. “But we’re still trying to improve the team. Just not sure we’ll be able to. But we’re trying.”