Getting the leadoff spot a point of pride for Tigers' Akil Baddoo

Lakeland, Fla. — Akil Baddoo was back where he wants to be in the Tigers’ spring opener. Hitting leadoff.

“That’s something I’ve done my entire career and I do take it with a lot of pride and confidence,” said Baddoo, who was named Tigers rookie of the year by the Detroit Sports Media Association before the game Friday. “It’s something I want to do for the rest of my career. Just have to continue to learn and build off what I did last year.”