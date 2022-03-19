Pineda signed, but start with Tigers delayed; Al Avila has no buyer's remorse with Báez

Bradenton, Fla. — Michael Pineda on Saturday morning passed his physical, signed the one-year, $5.5 million contract and then, like he’d done throughout the 99-day lockout and first week of camp, he waited.

“We’re not going to see him in our camp right now,” manager AJ Hinch said before the Tigers played the Pirates at LECOM Park. “There’s visa considerations, work visa. He’s in Lakeland doing his own throwing. We will see how it works out.”