Lakeland, Fla. — So what do we make of this?

For the first time since 2015, the average launch angle, swing-and-miss percentages and strikeouts across Major League Baseball went down in 2021.

Launch angles on balls put in play by hitters, after steadily climbing from 11 degrees to 13.4 degrees in 2020, it dropped to 12.6 degrees last season, according to Statcast.