Waiting on a visa just a speed-bump for Tigers new starter Michael Pineda

Lakeland, Fla. – The big man, all 6-7, 300 pounds of him, was sitting in front of his locker, sipping a cup of coffee Sunday morning, waiting to sign more papers, waiting for the visa process to play out, waiting. Still waiting.

“I’ve been in the league for a little bit but I’ve never seen nothing like this,” said Michael Pineda, the 33-year-old right-hander the Tigers signed Saturday for one year and $5.5 million.