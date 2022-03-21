Have the Tigers, at last, found the key to unlock Victor Reyes' launch angle?

Lakeland, Fla. — If you lock in on Victor Reyes this spring, you might notice he’s slightly altered his batting stance. He is holding his hands higher, standing a little straighter in the batters’ box.

In his much-improved English, the Tigers' 27-year-old outfielder explained that it was a mechanism to help him slow his hands down. He started doing it last season and carried it into winter ball in Venezuela. Where, by the way, he raked — 29 total bases, four home runs in 12 games, slugging .659 with a 1.055 OPS.