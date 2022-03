Lakeland, Fla. — Minus Jonathan Schoop, who had the day off Wednesday, the Tigers lineup against the Pirates had a decidedly Opening Day look to it.

Against a right-handed starter, Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman and Javier Báez were at the top, Jeimer Candelario, Miguel Cabrera and Riley Greene were in the middle, with Spencer Torkelson and Tucker Barnhart at the bottom.