Tigers, Spencer Turnbull headed to arbitration; seven others agree to terms

Lakeland, Fla. – The Tigers late Tuesday night announced they had agreed to terms with seven of the eight players eligible for a salary arbitration hearing.

That leaves one player headed to arbitration: right-hander Spencer Turnbull.

Turnbull, who is likely to miss the bulk of the season recovering from Tommy John surgery, filed for $2.1 million. The Tigers filed for $1.325 million. It’s a difference of $775,000 for this year, but it goes a little further than that.

Since Turnbull won’t pitch much this season, his 2022 salary will set a base for his 2023 salary. Thus, both sides are inclined to fight for the extra $775,000 this year.

Arbitration cases are being heard during the season because of the lockout, which also makes it more convenient for Turnbull, who will be on the injured list – as opposed to having to interrupt his routine during the season if he were healthy.

For Turnbull, 29, this is the first year he was eligible for arbitration. He was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA and had thrown a no-hitter before the elbow injury. He is the second player to take the Tigers to arbitration since 2001. Michael Fulmer was the other.

The seven players who agreed to terms Tuesday were Jeimer Candelario ($5.8 million), Fulmer ($4.95 million), Dustin Garneau ($1.175 million), Harold Castro ($1.275 million), Jose Cisnero (projected $1.9 million, actual salary undisclosed), Joe Jimenez (projected $1.8 million, undisclosed) and Victor Reyes (projected $1.3 million, undisclosed).

