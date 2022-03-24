'He's still going to get better': Tigers' Casey Mize showcases electric 4-seam fastball

Lakeland, Fla. — A little inspiration from the Rocket, perhaps?

Thursday morning started with a clubhouse talk from former MVP and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, who is also, not coincidentally, the father of Tigers infield prospect Kody Clemens.

A few hours later, right-hander Casey Mize came out throwing mid-90s elevated fastballs past Yankees hitters, striking out six in three innings in the Tigers’ rain-delayed 5-3 Grapefruit League win.