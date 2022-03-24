TIGERS

'He's still going to get better': Tigers' Casey Mize showcases electric 4-seam fastball

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News

Lakeland, Fla. — A little inspiration from the Rocket, perhaps?

Thursday morning started with a clubhouse talk from former MVP and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, who is also, not coincidentally, the father of Tigers infield prospect Kody Clemens.

Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize, shown here last season, struck out six in three innings in the Tigers’ rain-delayed 5-3 Grapefruit League win Thursday over the Yankees.

A few hours later, right-hander Casey Mize came out throwing mid-90s elevated fastballs past Yankees hitters, striking out six in three innings in the Tigers’ rain-delayed 5-3 Grapefruit League win.

