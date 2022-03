Dunedin, Fla, — The question posed to manager AJ Hinch before the game here Friday was about his new $140 million shortstop Javier Báez.

How are you attacking the plate discipline issue with him?

If there is any negative to Báez’s game, it’s been his propensity to chase pitches (career-high 44.5% last season), which led to a 40.5% swing-and-miss rate.