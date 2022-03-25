Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal searching for the right level of 'controlled aggression'

Dunedin, Fla. — It wasn’t quite a Bull Durham moment where Tigers’ lefty Tarik Skubal was talking about breathing through his eye lids or anything, but you could almost hear faint echoes of Nuke Laloosh.

“I’ve been trying to be more under control and focused on my breathing when I’m on the mound,” Skubal said Friday after giving up a couple of runs in 2.2 innings in the Tigers’ 8-4 spring win over the Blue Jays. “It’s something I’ve really been working on lately.”