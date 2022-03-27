Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser trying to stay patient, positive after another 'gut punch'

Lakeland, Fla. — It happens every morning. The clubhouse slowly empties out, his teammates are either going to the back fields to work or preparing to play in the day’s game. Or, like Sunday, they’re packing their bags and bats and boarding the bus to Sarasota.

Kyle Funkhouser would love to be among them. Instead, the Tigers’ workhorse reliever drifts in and out, impervious to the clatter, no need to check the day's duty roster. The spikes and glove and uniform in his locker stall are unnecessary accoutrements these days. His uniform is a pair of workout shorts and a pullover. His office is the trainer’s room.