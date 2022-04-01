Tigers prospect Riley Greene undergoing X-rays after apparent foot injury

Lakeland, Fla. — Tigers center fielder Riley Greene left the game after the third inning Friday with an apparent right foot injury.

Greene fouled a pitch off his foot and then subsequently tripled to the wall in center. He ended up scoring in the inning but then went back to the clubhouse.

He underwent an x-ray. The results are still pending.

This is a developing story. Please continue to check DetroitNews.com for updates.