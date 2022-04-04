Tigers acquire Rays outfielder Austin Meadows in trade for Isaac Paredes

Lynn Henning

Special to The Detroit News

With their center-field depth a sudden threat, the Tigers moved Monday to add a temporary starter when they traded with Tampa Bay, bringing Austin Meadows to Detroit in a one-for-one swap for infielder Isaac Paredes.

Meadows, 26, was an All-Star in 2019 and finished that season 14th in voting for the American League’s Most Valuable Player.

But an oblique injury wiped out most of his 2020 season and he has not been the same player since, batting .234 with a .772 OPS in 142 games in 2021.

The Tigers, though, were intent Monday on adding a player who could bail out their shortfall in center created when their brilliant rookie, Riley Greene, was lost to a broken foot, and back-up center-fielder Derek Hill was sidelined with a bad hamstring.

They opted for Meadows, who brings more security to center, at the expense of Paredes, 23, a multi-positional infielder whose bat has not blossomed as the Tigers had hoped. Detroit also sent Tampa Bay a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Meadows played in a career-best 142 games last season, hitting .234/.315/.458 with 29 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI, which ranked seventh in the American League.

He led the majors with 19 game-winning RBI, which established a Rays single-season record. Meadows also had 29 go-ahead RBI, which was tied for third in the big leagues.

A native of Atlanta, GA, Meadows was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was acquired by Tampa Bay along with Tyler Glasnow and Shane Baz from Pittsburgh in exchange for Chris Archer on July 31, 2018.

Austin’s younger brother, Parker, was drafted by the Tigers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft and spent the 2021 season with Single A Lakeland and Single A West Michigan.

Paredes, 23, appeared in 23 games with the Tigers in 2021, hitting .208/.306/.319 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI. In two big league seasons, Paredes has batted .215/.290/.302 with seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Lynn Henning is a freelance writer and former reporter with The Detroit News.