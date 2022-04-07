Here is how the Tigers have fared on Opening Day in Detroit

During the 2010s, the Tigers were a force to be reckoned with on Opening Day in Detroit.

From 2009-2017, the Tigers won nine straight openers in Detroit. Even in the valley of its rebuild, Detroit has still managed to go .500 over its last four Detroit Opening Days, bringing its overall record of 68-52-1 since 1901.

The lone tie came on its fourth opening day in 1904 against the St. Louis Browns, which ended 4-4 — the first of 10 ties that season, which still stands today as a Major League record.

The Tigers have been in some wild home openers as of late:

► 2018: the Pirates and Tigers each scored four runs in the ninth inning before Pittsburgh won it in the 13th.

► 2016: the Tigers blew a one-run lead in the ninth before winning in the 11th inning on Ian Kinsler's RBI single that scored Anthony Gose.

► 2014: Alex Gonzalez lifted Detroit to a 4-3 walk-off win with an RBI single in the ninth that scored Tyler Collins home from second.

Of the pitchers with most starts on Opening Day history for Detroit, Jack Morris (11) ranks first, George Mullin (10) second and Justin Verlander (nine) third.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.