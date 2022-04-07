How to watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on Opening Day

The Detroit News

Here's how to watch the Detroit Tigers' season opener against the Chicago White Sox on Friday:

Opener in the D

Tigers vs. White Sox

► Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

► First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Friday

► TV/radio: Bally Sports Detroit/97.1 FM

► Tickets: For ticket information, visit DetroitTigers.com/tickets

► Probable pitchers: Tigers — LHP Eduardo Rodriguez; White Sox — RHP Lucas Giolito

