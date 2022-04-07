Tigers say tickets for Opening Day vs. White Sox nearly sold out

Detroit — A decade ago, it wasn't unusual for Tigers Opening Day tickets to sell out in minutes.

It took considerably longer this year, given we didn't even know when Opening Day would even be until last month thanks to a months-long lockout, but the Tigers are officially bracing their first capacity crowd for a home opener since 2019.

As of Thursday morning, just over 24 hours before the Tigers were to host the Chicago White Sox for Game 1 of the 2022 season, only limited single seats and some standing room-only tickets were available at tigers.com, according to a ballclub spokesman. Those limited tickets start at $55.

Per usual, there are plenty of tickets on the secondary market. On Stubhub, for example, hundreds of tickets are for sale, starting as low as the $50 range, original ticket buyers perhaps a bit skittish about the forecast.

The Tigers' last home-opener sellout was 2019, when 42,641 saw the Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals, 5-4. No fans were allowed in 2020 because of the pandemic; the Tigers played that season opener in an empty stadium, losing to the Royals, 14-6, on July 27.

Last year, Opening Day capacity was limited to 8,000, because of statewide health and safety guidelines, when the Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians, 3-2, on April 1.

Prior to 2020 and 2021, the Tigers sold out every opener at Comerica Park, which opened in 2000.

For fans not willing to pay the premium prices for Opening Day, tickets are much more plentiful — and affordable — for the second game of the season, Saturday. For that game, tickets at tigers.com start at $10, and are available on Stubhub for as little as $15. For Sunday's game, Stubhub tickets are available for $10.

The Tigers, given the revived fan enthusiasm about the big-name offseason additions (Javy Baez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Tucker Barnhart, Austin Meadows, Andrew Chafin) plus the anticipated emergence of several key prospects, could be positioned to top 2 million in season attendance for the first time since 2017. From 2007-13, they topped 3 million four times, and fell just short in 2014, the last time they made the postseason.

