Live updates: Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on Opening Day

Baseball is back!

New arrivals such as Javier Baez, Eduardo Rodriguez and Spencer Torkelson all make their debut in a Tigers uniform on Friday's Opening Day at Comerica Park, where Detroit will host the reigning AL Central champion Chicago White Sox.

Will the Tigers be able to start their challenge of a division title off on the right foot? Will the White Sox prove that they're even more dangerous than a season ago?

Follow along with live updates from The Detroit News' Matt Charboneau for Tigers vs. White Sox on Opening Day 2022.

Opener in the D

Tigers vs. White Sox

► Where: Comerica Park, Detroit

► First pitch: 1:10 p.m. Friday

► TV/radio: BSD/97.1 FM

► Tickets: For ticket information, visit DetroitTigers.com/tickets

► Probable pitchers: Tigers — LHP Eduardo Rodriguez; White Sox — RHP Lucas Giolito