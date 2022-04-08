Tigers Opening Day 2022: Everything you need to know for weather, roster, party spots and more

The Detroit News

The day is here, Tigers fans. Detroit has its home opener on Friday, and downtown will be busy as fans flock to bars, restaurants, parties and Comerica Park for the game.

To prepare for what to expect, here's everything you need to know:

When is Tigers Opening Day?

The Tigers' Opening Day game is at 1:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.

What's happening with the weather

A wet Opening Day appears likely for the Tigers and their fans Friday, and it won't be very warm. Check out the forecast here.

Can I still get tickets?

Bad news: Probably not. As of Thursday, tickets were almost sold out. Tigers are officially bracing their first capacity crowd for a home opener since 2019.

How to watch or listen to the Tigers Opening Day game

All Tigers games are broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit. Find channels here by region.

For radio options, here is a list of regional stations.

Where to park

The best bet is to plan ahead and reserve early. Find a list of where to park here as well as some other tips on what to know before you go, such as what's allowed and what's not allowed to bring into the stadium.

When will the gates open?

Gates to Comerica Park open early on Opening Day, at 10:30 a.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive a 2022 magnetic schedule, and there will be a happy hour until noon, with beer, sodas and hot dogs for $5. The specials only are available on the Pepsi Porch and at the Chevy Pavilion.

Jack White to perform national anthem

Jack White, a big Tigers fan, will do the anthem for the first time at Comerica Park.

White's national-anthem performance will be followed by a flyover of A-10 Thunderbolts from Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Who is throwing the first pitch?

Amari Bartee will be throwing the first pitch. He is the son of the late Kimera Bartee, who was a Tigers player and coach. Kimera Bartee was the first-base coach last season and was set to return in 2022, before dying suddenly in December of an undiagnosed brain tumor.

Where can you party before the game?

There will be several bars and restaurants opening early and hosting watch parties for Opening Day.

The Detroit News' Melody Baetens provides a list of where to go, so get planning.

What's new in food at the stadium

Comerica Park is rolling out new items at Tigers baseball games and concerts this season. Check it out here.

Tigers Opening Day roster

Tigers finalized their Opening Day roster on Wednesday:

STARTING PITCHERS (5): Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP), Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, Matt Manning, Tyler Alexander (LHP).

►Coming soon: Michael Pineda

BULLPEN (10): Closer Gregory Soto (LHP), Michael Fulmer, Alex Lange, Joe Jimenez, Jason Foley, Rony Garcia, Will Vest, Jacob Barnes, Drew Hutchison and Elvin Rodriguez.

►Coming soon: Andrew Chafin (LHP), Kyle Funkhouser, Wily Peralta.

CATCHERS (3): Tucker Barnhart, Eric Haase, Dustin Garneau.

INFIELD/DH (6): Miguel Cabrera (DH-IB), Spencer Torkelson (1B), Jonathan Schoop (2B), Javy Baez (SS), Jeimer Candelario (3B), Harold Castro (utility).

OUTFIELD (4): Robbie Grossman, Akil Baddoo, Austin Meadows, Victor Reyes.

►Coming soon: Derek Hill.

