Tigers' Javy Báez removed from starting lineup an hour before first pitch

Detroit — Suddenly, the Tigers' nagging injuries are adding up.

With outfielder Robbie Grossman already out of Wednesday's lineup with groin and back soreness, star shortstop Javier Báez was scratched from the lineup about an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

Báez has right thumb soreness, the team announced. He was replaced in the lineup for the series finale against the Boston Red Sox by Harold Castro.

Before Wednesday's game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch talked about the challenge in trying to protect the players early in the season, particularly coming off a shortened spring training. He had planned to give Grossman Wednesday off, before he got hurt Tuesday. Hinch did give designated hitter Miguel Cabrera the day off Wednesday.

"It's a balancing act," Hinch said.

Báez, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers before the season, is off to a roaring start with his new team. He had the walk-off hit on Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox, and drilled a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

