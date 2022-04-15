Tigers' Cabrera doubles in seventh inning, five hits shy of 3,000 milestone

Kansas City, Mo. — Miguel Cabrera lashed a one-out double in the seventh inning Friday off Royals right-hander Brad Keller.

It was the 2,995th career hit and 599th double of his career. He is looking to become the seventh player ever to produce 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson brought him home immediately with a home run to left field that put the Tigers up, 2-1.

And when he gets to 600 doubles, he would join Albert Pujols and Hank Aaron as the only players to collect at least 3,000 hits, 500 homers and 600 doubles.

