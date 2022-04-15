Tigers place Casey Mize (right elbow strain) on the injured list

Kansas City, Mo. — The Tigers announced just minutes before the game Friday that right-handed starter Casey Mize was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right elbow.

Mize threw 88 pitches in five innings Thursday. He wasn’t sharp, but he limited damage and left with the game tied 2-2.

He underwent tests Friday in Kansas City, but the move was described as precautionary. The initial prognosis is that Mize will miss just one start.

Veteran right-hander Michael Pineda is expected to join the Tigers' rotation next week. If that happens, then lefty Tyler Alexander would likely stay in the rotation while Mize is out.

Outfielder Daz Cameron, who has been with the club in Kansas City, was activated for the remaining three games of the series against the Royals.

Manager AJ Hinch is expected to address the situation further after the game.

