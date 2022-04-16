Another day, another Tigers starter down as Matt Manning leaves with shoulder soreness

Kansas City, Mo. — A day after one starting pitcher was placed on the injured list, another left the game after just two innings.

Tough times for the Tigers’ rotation.

With Casey Mize out for at least 10 days with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right elbow, Matt Manning was removed from his start Saturday after throwing 38 pitches in two laborious innings.

The Tigers announced Manning was feeling discomfort in his right shoulder.

Manning gave up a run on two singles in the first inning, then escaped the second inning despite giving up three more singles. Eric Haase helped him clean up the mess, throwing out Hunter Dozier at the plate from left field.

The Tigers were expected to fill Mize’s spot with veteran Michael Pineda. They are hopeful they won’t have to fill two rotation vacancies.

Veteran right-hander Drew Hutchison, who finished last season in the Tigers rotation, took over for Manning and would be a candidate to stay in the rotation if Manning has to miss a start.

