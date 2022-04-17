Tigers-Royals postponed, rescheduled as part of July doubleheader
The Detroit News
The Tigers series finale in Kansas City on Sunday was postponed because of inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Monday, July 11. The games are scheduled for 2:10 and 8:10 p.m.
The Tigers (4-5) took two of the first three games in the series, falling 3-1 on Saturday after opening with back-to-back victories.
Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will continue his push toward 3,000 hits Tuesday when Detroit opens a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Cabrera sits at 2,995 hits, and also is one double shy of 600 for his career.