One-time Michigan phenom gets first MLB at-bat, and you'll never believe his walk-up song

Nick Plummer sure knows how to make an entrance.

Plummer, the former Birmingham Brother Rice baseball prospect who was a first-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2015, made his major-league debut for the New York Mets over the weekend.

Plummer was called up Friday, and entered Saturday's game as a defensive replacement, but didn't bat. He was a defensive replacement again Sunday, and this time got to bat — and Mets fans (and Twitter) are certainly glad he did.

Rock, country, heavy metal, even rap — baseball music walk-up music runs the gamut, and often provides fans a little peek into a player's psyche and personality. Plummer, meanwhile, entered the batter's box to the theme song from Super Mario Bros. Mario, of course, is the world's most-famous ... plumber. The Citi Field crowd gave Plummer, or at least his choice in music, a rousing ovation.

Plummer lined out to center field leading off the eighth inning, but the Mets still beat the Diamondbacks, 5-0, to improve to 7-3 on the young season.

Plummer, Michigan's Mr. Baseball in 2015 (who recently married Michigan's Miss Softball for 2015, former Farmington Hills Mercy star Alex Sobczak), spent seven years in the Cardinals system. He missed all of 2016 to injury, and there was no minor-league season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Plummer had a breakthrough in 2021 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 117 games split between Double and Triple A. At one point, he reached back in 34 consecutive games.

So, to some, it came as a bit of surprise when the Cardinals, who made Plummer, 25, their top pick at No. 23 overall in 2015 ($2.124 million bonus), released him after his best season.

In November, he signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Mets.

The Mets then signed outfielders Starling Marte (four years, $78 million) and Mark Canha (two years, $26.5 million), Plummer saw action in just three spring games (one homer, two RBIs) and started off in the minors. Plummer's callup came quick, with Canha and Brandon Nimmo placed on the COVID list.

His stay in the majors this time might not be long, though he could eventually emerge as a quality depth option for the Mets, as he can play all three outfield positions, and has power from the left side.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984