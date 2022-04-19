Tigers' Miguel Cabrera singles in second inning, four hits away from 3,000

Detroit — Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera lined a 3-2 slider from Yankees starter Gerrit Cole up the middle leading off the second inning Tuesday night — it was career hit No. 2,996.

Four more and he becomes the seventh major league player to accumulate 3,000 hits and 500 home runs in his career.

The hit came with the Tigers trailing, 3-0, at Comerica Park.

