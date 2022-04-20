Tigers struggling early to control opponents' running game

Detroit — Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter was in the middle of the infield Wednesday, about three hours before game time, having an animated, mostly one-sided conversation with his pitching staff.

The topic, controlling the run game.

The Yankees stole four bases against the Tigers Tuesday night, two of them without a throw, two of them led to runs. On the season, opponents are nine for nine in stolen base attempts, seven for seven against catcher Tucker Barnhart.