TIGERS

Miguel Cabrera's 3,000 magic number down to two after pair of hits against Yankees

Chris McCosky
The Detroit News
Detroit — The magic number is now two.

Miguel Cabrera singled in his first two at-bats Wednesday against Yankees starter Luis Severino -- the 2,987th and 2,988th of his career.

They were two very different swings, too.

The first was an infield single.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles in the second inning for his 2,997th career hit against the Yankees at Comerica Park.

He rolled over a two-strike pitch and a charging third baseman D.J. LeMahieu had no play.

The second was a vintage Cabrera at-bat. He fell behind in the count, battled and worked the count full and then lined a single back up the middle. 

Two more and will become the 33rd member of the 3,000-hit club and the seventh player ever to achieve 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

