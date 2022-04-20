Miguel Cabrera's 3,000 magic number down to two after pair of hits against Yankees

Detroit — The magic number is now two.

Miguel Cabrera singled in his first two at-bats Wednesday against Yankees starter Luis Severino -- the 2,987th and 2,988th of his career.

They were two very different swings, too.

The first was an infield single.

He rolled over a two-strike pitch and a charging third baseman D.J. LeMahieu had no play.

The second was a vintage Cabrera at-bat. He fell behind in the count, battled and worked the count full and then lined a single back up the middle.

Two more and will become the 33rd member of the 3,000-hit club and the seventh player ever to achieve 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

