Detroit — Casey Mize isn’t falling into the timetable trap.

On the injured list for the first time in his young career with a right elbow sprain, Mize isn’t going to look or think too far beyond what’s on his checklist for the day.

“One thing a lot of people have been telling me is, don’t get stuck to a timetable,” he said. “So I’m going to take this day-by-day.”