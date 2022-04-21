Here's a look at where Miguel Cabrera will bat today in the Tigers order

The Detroit News

Miguel Cabrera will hit fourth Thursday against the New York Yankees, as he tries to reach 3,000 hits.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Cabrera is trying to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, and just the seventh to reach 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Here is the Tigers lineup:

1. Robbie Grossman, RF

2. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

3. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

4. Miguel Cabrera, DH

5. Austin Meadows, LF

6. Eric Haase, C

7. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

8. Willi Castro, SS

9. Victor Reyes, CF

SP Michael Pineda