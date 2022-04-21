'I've never heard boos this loud': Reactions to Yankees intentionally walking Cabrera

The Detroit News

With a packed house on hand hoping to witness history at Comerica Park, Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera looked like he was going to get one last crack at recording his 3,000th career hit on Thursday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone had other plans.

With runners on second and third with two outs and a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning, Boone issued an intentional walk to Cabrera in his last at-bat to load the bases and create a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Austin Meadows and reliever Lucas Luetge, which triggered a loud chorus of boos and “Yankees suck” chants to break out.

Boone’s strategy ultimately backfired as Meadows followed with a two-run single that capped the scoring in the Tigers’ 3-0 win.

Once the inning ended, Cabrera gestured to the crowd to settle down and pointed to the scoreboard as he walked off the field.

