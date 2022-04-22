Tigers-Rockies series opener postponed, doubleheader set for Saturday

The Detroit News

Detroit — Now it's Mother Nature making Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wait.

Friday night's series opener between the Tigers and Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park was postponed due to inclement weather, keeping Cabrera's hit total at 2,999.

It will be made up as the second game of a split doubleheader Saturday at 6:40 p.m. The originally scheduled game on Saturday will start at 1:10 p.m.

All paid tickets from Friday are valid for Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, or can be exchanged at the Comerica Park Box Office for any game for the rest of the season. The Box Office will open on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Cabrera is a hit away from becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach 3,000 hits, and just the seventh player in MLB history to tally 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.